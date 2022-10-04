A JOKE and magic shop in North Yorkshire received a complaint due to its 'money making prop' not printing 'real money'.

The Scarborough Joke and Magic shop, in Eastborough, sold a 'magic money maker' to a customer from the USA - a £4.99 joke prop which 'magically changes paper into money'.

However, the customer then left the shop a one-star review on business review website Trustpilot when the prop failed to turn paper into real money.

Customer complaint to the shop Picture: Trustpilot

The customer said: "The item is not as described, this item is an outright joke!

"It does not do anything to copy money, its a complete waste of time.

"All the reviews that said they recieved the item and paid their rent and bills are lies.

"This item is nothing but a toy for children, do not purchase unless you have kids!

"I lost $55 purchasing five of these money makers and went to the post office to return the items and it would cost me $60 to return back to the UK so I just took the loss and decided to leave this review so others know that it is not legitimate."

Miles Jackson outside his shop, Scarborough Joke and Magic shop Picture: SJMS

The shop owner, Miles Jackson, told The Press: "We have literally sold hundreds of this item over the years! They are very popular with 'beginner' magicians as they are very easy to perform.

"I did initially receive an email from this customer stating that they 'were not 100% completely satisfied with the product, and want to return'. Which of course I agreed to, not knowing the issue they had with it.

"I was completely surprised and bewildered when instead I received the one-star review on Trustpilot. My main surprise was that they truly thought they were going to be able to 'print' real money from a £4.99 trick.

"And rather than send the item back for a full refund, they thought it necessary to 'warn' other people by leaving a negative review."

The Money Maker item Picture: Scarborough Joke and Magic shop

He responded to the customer: "You bought a magic prop from a joke and magic shop!

"The thing you thought you were buying does not exist and would be completely illegal if it did exist!

"I don't know what else to say apart from bless you!"