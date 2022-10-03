An 18-year-old soldier who played a role in the Queen’s funeral has been found dead at his barracks, the Army has confirmed.
Household Calvary trooper Jack Burnell-Williams was among soldiers who escorted the Queen’s coffin as it was carried through London following the service at Westminster Abbey.
The army has confirmed the teenage soldier from South Wales died on Wednesday at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge.
Police have said they are not treating his death as suspicious.
A statement from the Army read: "It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks.
"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected."
On the day of the Queen’s funeral his father shared a video of troops escorting the Queen’s coffin, according to Sky News.
He said: "My son doing his duty for the Queen on her final journey. So proud of you Jak Williams xx very proud father xx."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here