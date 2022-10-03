MY, my, that's one mighty marrow!

This whopper was brought along to St Barnabas Church in York for harvest festival by parishioner Jackie Stokes.

Rev Matt Woodcock, who is Pioneer Minister for both St Barnabas and St Paul’s, admits he almost put his back out trying to hoist it up for a photo. "I could barely lift it!" he said.

After Matt posted the photo on Twitter, one wag commented: "That’s a tree trunk not a marrow!"

Jackie, who lives in Leeman Road, reckons the monster marrow is three feet long at least, if not more. "I can just about get my arms around it, but there's no way I can lift it!" she said.

The marrow was grown by her friend Carol Courtine, and won 'biggest marrow in show' at Poppleton Road allotments.

The good news is that it will not be going to waste.

The church will be donating it to a local foodbank, where it will be turned into soup.

"That one marrow will feed a lot of people!" Jackie said.

"We'll get gallons and gallons of soup out of that!" Matt agreed.