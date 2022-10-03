An 11-year-old boy was grabbed by the throat in an attack in a York street, police say.

Police investigating the assault against the boy in New Earswick are appealing for information.

A man is believed to have grabbed the boy by the throat before leaving the scene on a bicycle, North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers are calling for help to catch the attacker, and want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area which may have picked up the incident or the suspects following the incident.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, around 6ft tall and had a shaved/ bald head and a short dark beard.

He rode a grey bike and potentially had an over-the-shoulder JD-style bag.

The attack happened in Alder Way between Conifer Close and Spruce Close at around 3.10pm to 3.20pm on Wednesday, September 14, but details have only now been released by police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email claire.viney@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Claire-Louise Viney.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220164837.