TWO teenagers have been questioned by police in connection with an attack that was posted on social media.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident, which took place in Scarborough in the alleyway between Huntriss Row and Vernon Road, near McDonald's, was filmed and posted on Facebook.
The video shows one teenage boy grab the victim by the throat, then another teenage boy punch the victim in the side of the face, the force said.
The victim is yet to be identfied.
Police say the incident happened "at some point during the six-week holidays".
Both suspects have been interviewed and have been released under investigation, police say.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including the identity of the victim, should email megan.campbell1@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Megan Campbell.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220169946.
