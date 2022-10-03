A STATELY home in East Yorkshire is due to screen Halloween films in their outdoor cinema.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be bringing back their outdoor cinema this month after their film screenings over the summer to show two Halloween-themed films.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming back Adventure Cinema after their very popular summer holiday film screenings, and these special Halloween performances will be a great night out for fans of spooky movies!"

The first film to be presented is The Lost Boys (rated 15), a classic vampire story on Friday, October 21.

The evening will start at 6.30pm, with a soundtrack of ghostly music before the film begins on a giant screen in the grounds at 8pm, and is due to end around 10pm.

The second film is Disney family friendly film Hocus Pocus (rated PG), starring comedy witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The evenings starts at 5pm, with the film starting at 6.30pm and finishing around 8pm.

Guests to both screenings are encouraged to come in fancy dress, wrap up warm with a blanket and camping chairs and bring a picnic.

For full detail and to book tickets, visit Sewerby Hall's website.