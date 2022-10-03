A Halifax Building Society in York is set for a revamp.

The Lloyds Bank Group has applied to City of York Council to undertake the work to the branch at 47 Parliament Street.

The proposal includes removing an external ATM on the listed building, with new glass frontage.

The application said: “The proposed works are to be for upgrading the existing furniture and fixings to bring the customer facing banking hall to be in line with the current marketing image.

“As well as looking to make a better use of the space by removing redundant counters and creating additional areas for customers to use privately or with assistance. All works to be carried out limited to ground floor of premises.”

The submitted plans minor internal works will include removing existing counters to “create a reduced layout and open up areas for more independent banking.”

New furniture would also be installed, with new partitions inside to create a “secure sealed ATM room.”

The application added the design team who developed the proposed changes believed the application should be supported as it was “in keeping with the listing history.”