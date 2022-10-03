A BUSY road in York is set to close for around two weeks to allow for emergency investigative work after a dip appeared.

City of York Council will be carrying out emergency works in Bishopthorpe Road from Monday October 17.

This follows a ‘dip’, or depression, appearing on the road, which has been identified near to the traffic lighted pedestrian crossing near Thomas the Baker.

The council said it appreciates this may look alarming for anyone who lives or works in the area and has written to nearby residents and businesses to update them on the situation.

From October 17, the council will be closing the section of the road between Vine Street and Ebor Street, to investigate the dip and determine what remedial works need to be carried out.

This will require the council to excavate, repair and reinstate the tarmac on the road.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "At this early stage the authority believes that the cause of the dip is an old Tramway under the road which is settling.

"Until the more detailed investigations have taken place, the authority will not be able to identify the exact timescales of repair, but it’s hoped it will take around two weeks.

"The council’s immediate priority throughout these works is to ensure the safety of residents, particularly as the depression is on a busy section of the highway.

"The council would like to reassure residents that whilst the works are taking place, there will be high steel fencing enclosing the site.

"The council appreciates that this will be inconvenient and will do everything reasonably possible to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum."

Due to the substantial construction of the highway in this area, it is unlikely the depression will dip further prior to the planned excavation works and is being monitored for any changes.

All vehicle access via Bishopthorpe Road between Vine Street and Ebor Street will be closed for the duration of the works for safety reasons. Diversions will be in place directing traffic around Nunnery Lane and Scarcroft Road, Cycles will be diverted around Vine Street, Cherry Street and Darnborough Street.

Access to Vine Street and Ebor Street will be maintained throughout the works as will access to the car park in Bishopthorpe Road.

Bus services will divert via The Mount and Scarcroft Road - but users should check with bus operators beforehand.

Businesses will be able to unload deliveries up to the road closure then turn around and go back out the way they came - either between Nunnery Lane and Ebor Street or Scarcroft Road and Vine Street.

Businesses are open as usual signage will be placed along the route to support local businesses and retailers in the area.