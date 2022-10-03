The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for York and across the North East this week.

The national weather service has put in place the warning from 00.00 to 23.59 on Wednesday, October 5.

It has forecasted strong winds that could lead to some disruption to York residents throughout the day.

Here's where the weather warning covers and what you should expect.

Yellow warning of wind affecting North East England https://t.co/CnoLNDcC8i pic.twitter.com/ag5FMpJ3YR — Met Office - NE England (@metofficeNEEng) October 3, 2022

What to expect from the yellow wind warning

The Met Office has told us to expect the following:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a chance of a deep low-pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday. Should this develop disruption would be expected."

"However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.

"In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas."