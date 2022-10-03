A CAR crashed into a building on a busy road in York earlier today.
It has been reported that the car crashed into a prominent building on the corner of Hospital Fields Road and Fulford Road this morning.
The black Mini Cooper went into the stonework of the site, damaging a number of panels.
The car crashed through a fence, damaging the front end significantly.
The incident has been reported to North Yorkshire Police - and cordon tape has been put in place at the scene.
