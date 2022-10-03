A TikTok user has revealed how Tesco shoppers can get a ‘free lunch’ alongside a Costa coffee at the popular supermarket.

@passwithbecky has gone viral on the video sharing platform after explaining how she managed to land a ‘free lunch’ when grabbing a coffee at the supermarket.

Sharing her video from her car outside Tesco she said: "I just went into Tesco to get a Costa Express Coffee. Costa Express Coffee, regular, £3.05. Make it a meal deal with your Clubcard and it's £3.

"So I've got a salad, a chocolate bar and a coffee for £3 instead of £3.05 for just the coffee. Win."

The video has amassed more than 23,000 likes and nearly 340,000 views.

Followers were quick to share their delight at the discovery in the comments.

One follower said: “Omg i never realised that before… will definitely remember that.”

Another added: “The Tesco meal deal is sacred. If that goes up, we'll know society is finally done.”

A third said: “Now THAT is useful information…thank you!”