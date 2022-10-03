THE search is on for 30 start-up businesses in York or Harrogate in need of support.

The StriveLive start-up incubator is backed by York City and Harrogate Borough Councils. Last year, it helped 14 local entrepreneurs, many of whom launched successful businesses in the county.

StriveLive now wants to work with 30 more entrepreneurs in Harrogate or York who are going to or have just launched a business, through its specifically designed seven-week programme.

Each entrepreneur on the programme will receive one-to-one advice sessions and a series of workshops covering over 20 topics, from finances to marketing before they compete to impress business experts in a project finale to win up to £2,500 in micro-grants.

Delivered primarily through weekly live training sessions with regular one-to-one advice and on-demand online learning, the award-winning incubator programme is designed to make it easy and exciting to start a business.

Laura Mumford a spokesperson at Enterprise CUBE, the partner facilitators for StriveLive, said: “StriveLive is designed to nurture and support local entrepreneurs as they prepare to launch their business, so they have the best chance of achieving their goals and support the local economy.

Hanna Dilley, founder of Benji’s Bites Toddler Food said: “I really enjoyed the Strive course, the subjects we discussed, and meeting fellow local business owners. Starting and running a food business by yourself is really tough so it’s great to connect with other people going through similar challenges as me and share ideas.”

Karen Allen of Kidzplay Play Box said: “Strive gave me the confidence to move forward, the understanding to face the challenges, and the connections within the local area to continue the support after the course finished. Strive for me allowed me to step up, to move on with the supportive team and experienced entrepreneurs with years of experience, knowledge, and stories.”

Other entrepreneurs who took part in last year’s cohort included: Oliver Brown of Wrapd Studios; Claire Parish, of Four Legs Pet Care, and Graham Dodds of GMD Home Improvements.

Andrew Raby, Manager of the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, said: “The StriveLive start-up incubator provides a hugely valuable programme of support to our local entrepreneurs allowing them to scale their ideas and make a tangible impact upon our local economy. Last year’s results were fantastic, and we are very much looking forward to supporting all the entrepreneurs as they progress through this year’s programme.”

The Strive project is commissioned by the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, and supported by City of York Council and Harrogate Borough Council. Strive projects are run by the social enterprise, Enterprise CUBE CIC, who use their profits to support disadvantaged entrepreneurs across the UK.

To get more details and apply go to: https://www.ynygrowthhub.com/events/cyc-hbc-strive-live/