A WILDLIFE trust has secured a £1,000 donation from a local housebuilder as part of a community initiative.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has donated £1,000 as part of its Community Fund initiative to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, a charity that operates within the East Riding of Yorkshire. The charity supports over 100 nature reserves across Yorkshire - and is dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring wildlife and wild places.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East commented: “Yorkshire Wildlife Trust does an amazing job in protecting our wildlife and areas within Yorkshire and they continue to educate us on the importance of such wildlife and their habitats.

"We’re so pleased to have been able to support them with our Community Fund donation and we hope that our donation will help to raise awareness of the vital work that the charity does, and help them to continue protecting Yorkshire's wildlife.”

With the help of the £1,000 donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East’s Community Fund, an initiative which aims to support the communities in which the housebuilder operates with a different chosen charity each month, further support will be offered to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust team to continue protecting wildlife and wild places across East Yorkshire.