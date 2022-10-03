RESIDENTS from a care home in York had a "fantastic" time at a popular festival in the city - enjoying a range of market stalls.
Staff and residents from Barchester’s Ouse View care home had a "brilliant" time visiting the various market and street food stalls and watching live demonstrations at York Food Festival.
Residents were unable to resist popping along to soak in the festival vibe. The event, centred in Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, spanned 10-days and extended to some of York’s most iconic and historic buildings.
General manager, Rebekka Richardson, said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit York Festival, it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this.
"It was a fantastic day and we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”
Meanwhile, one of the residents said: "We have all had the most wonderful time visiting the festival, it is so lovely to be able to visit places like this and soak up the atmosphere."
