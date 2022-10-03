Hundreds of trees will be planted across the UK as part of a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 at her summer home in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, aged 96.

The 350 saplings made up a striking centrepiece - the Tree of Trees -was installed outside Buckingham Palace in June.

The 69ft sculpture was built outside the Royal residence to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The trees will now be sent across the country by an “inspiring” community organisation after they were cared for over the summer by a Cambridgeshire tree nursery,

Every county in the UK will receive at least one sapling as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) which is an initiative that was set up for the Jubilee.

QGC chairman Sir Nicholas Bacon said: “We are proud to unveil this nationwide network of organisations chosen to become custodians of these special trees in Her Majesty’s name.

“In recognition of the positive impact that they have on their communities, the groups chosen represent the very best of Britain.

“The trees will serve as an inspiration for tree planting within communities and to encourage care for the trees which already exist as part of our nation’s stunning landscape.”

The scheme will run from October to March to coincide with the planting season.

The first tree is due to be presented on Monday, October 3 at the Royal Chelsea Hospital.

A Scottish food bank and Welsh anti-pollution group are among the 20 organisations across the country that will be given the potted tree decorated with the Queen’s cypher.

The planting initiative is part of the QGC’s mission to create a “living legacy” for the Queen, who has already planted 1,500 trees around the world before her death last month.