McDonald’s is launching deals for this week so you can save yourself some money while enjoying a meal.

This week, two deals are being rolled out on Monday, October 3.

Start your day right with a Breakfast Roll for just £2.19, or indulge later in the day from 11am with a McChicken Sandwich that’s available for £1.39, a saving of £2.40.

Customers can now earn points when they buy menu items including those in this offer thanks to MyMcDonald’s Rewards, the fast food chain’s first rewards scheme.

Those who opt into the rewards scheme can earn one point for every 1p they spend.

Buying a Breakfast Roll on Monday will earn customers 219 points while a McChicken Sandwich will earn them 139 points.

How to redeem this week’s deals at McDonald’s

If you’d like to take advantage of this week’s deals at McDonald’s, here’s how you can.

Both deals are available exclusively via the McDonald’s App, therefore you’ll need to have it downloaded to redeem them.

If you haven’t already downloaded the app, it’s available to download via the McDonald’s website.

Customers will need to opt into MyMcDonald’s Rewards via the McDonald’s App if they’d like to start earning points when buying menu items.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad.

With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is up for grabs and with 4,000 points, customers can choose between items such as 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

Alternatively, customers can choose to donate the cash equivalent of the points they have earned to the following charities: BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5-11am daily and you can buy from its lunchtime menu from 11am daily.

Terms and conditions of the deals and the app can be found via the McDonald's website.