More refurbished former MOD homes have been released onto the rental market in North Yorkshire.

London-based property company Annington Homes is offering two-bed 1940s-style homes in the Topcliffe area for £625PCM.

The move follows the company last month reporting a first batch of 8 homes in Linton-on-Ouse had all sold, despite now-abandonned government plans for an asylum centre at its former RAF base.

Annington says its rental properties have been lightly refurbished to include new front doors, new floor coverings and freshly painted walls.

Andy Wilson, Branch Manager at Joplings Thirsk and Ripon, comments: “Properties to rent tend to be snapped up within 24 hours of being posted, as Thirsk remains an extremely busy market. Tenants are drawn to the secure location and fair monthly prices, which could open the market to younger tenants renting for the first time, or young families hoping to stay in the area.”

Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager for Annington, adds: “These properties will be managed by a dedicated and experienced team who will be on hand for any queries. We look forward to welcoming tenants into this close-knit community and making Thirsk their home. With such a demand for rental homes, we expect these properties to be really popular, anyone interested should enquire quickly to avoid missing out.”