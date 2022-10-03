TWO fire crews were called to an incident in York overnight - and paramedics were also on the scene.

Crews from York and Acomb, along with an officer, responded to a report of a smoke alarm that had been sounding at a property in Aldborough Way in York for around an hour at around 12.30am today.

The caller had gone to investigate and had seen a pan cooking on the hob with no occupants of the property present.

Crews found the property to be heavily smoke logged and the occupant needed assistance from the Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.