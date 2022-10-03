TWO fire crews were called to an incident in York overnight - and paramedics were also on the scene.
Crews from York and Acomb, along with an officer, responded to a report of a smoke alarm that had been sounding at a property in Aldborough Way in York for around an hour at around 12.30am today.
The caller had gone to investigate and had seen a pan cooking on the hob with no occupants of the property present.
Crews found the property to be heavily smoke logged and the occupant needed assistance from the Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article