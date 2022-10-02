MOTORISTS used to pull off the A64 and sit down here for an all-day breakfast or lunch before filling up their cars with fuel and going on their way.

But now the former Little Chef and adjacent filling station near the A1 junction at Bramham have been vandalised beyond recognition after lying empty for 20 years.

Roofs have been set on fire, windows and doors have been smashed, walls have had graffiti sprayed all over them and some have been reduced to rubble.

Signs outside state, somewhat optimistically, 'shortly to be refurbished.'

Accrding to Little Chef Wiki, the online encyclopedia for the roadside restaurant chain, the Little Chef opened alongside a petrol station in 1980 but closed in 2002 after the opening of a section of the A1M motorway led to changes to the A64/A1 junction.

Motorists joining the eastbound A64 from the A1 could no longer gain access to the restaurant and filling station.

"As a result of poor trade, the Little Chef closed by 2002 as part of Compass' sale to new owners, Permira, which resulted in a handful of sites, particularly standalone ones, closing their doors," it says

"The neighbouring filling station also ceased trading, leaving an abandoned eyesore on the side of the A64."

it says the Little Chef has been way beyond repair following an arson attack in 2010 and it is unknown what the future holds for the site.