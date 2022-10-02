POLICE descended in large numbers on a property in a York street today.
Three police vans and several officers could be seen near the property at Apollo Court, off Heslington Road, at 2pm.
It has been reported that armed police were involved in a raid at the property, and also at another property in Heworth earlier today.
North Yorkshire Police - which does not have an operating press office over weekends - declined to comment on the matter today.
