A RAILWAY bridge was closed to traffic in York this morning while police attended an incident.
An eyewitness said the bridge over the East Coast Mainline at St Helen's Road, Dringhouses, was closed by police but had since been reopened.
They said some people had been on top of the bridge looking on to the track in a southerly direction but they believed the incident had now been resolved.
LNER has tweeted that trains running through York railway station this morning might be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled, 'due to trespassers on the railway.'
It added that disruption was expected until 11.30am.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had attended an incident leading to the closure of the road, but was unable to reveal any details at this stage. It said the road was now being reopened.
