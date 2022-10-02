A CHILDREN'S nursery in a village near York has officially reopened in a brand new building, seven months after its old premises were destroyed by fire.
Parents and children, including past and present pupils, packed out Copmanthorpe Childcare Centre's new portable building as it welcomed the local community to join its celebrations at an open day yesterday.
The fire in February, caused by an electrical fault, left nothing salvageable inside and the building in Baron's Crescent had to be knocked down.
The nursery was allowed to use the adjacent Scout hut for the next six months and village parents and businesses rallied round, a GoFundMe page was set up and people donated toys to help it recover from the blaze.
Centre manager Sarah McPherson said it had been a 'crazy few months' after the fire and she was 'super grateful' to the Scouts Beavers and Guides for allowing the nursery to use their premises.
"The nursery team has worked really hard with the constant change and the challenges that this has brought," she said.
"I am so proud of them and can't thank them enough for all their support."
