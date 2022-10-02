A CHARITY launched after a York schoolboy died of a brain tumour is aiming to make October its biggest ever fundraising month.

Phil Martinez, manager of OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, said it was asking people to ‘Go Orange’ for OSCAR’s in October by wearing the colour orange at events because it was Oscar Hughes' favourite colour.

He said a series of events were planned this month, with the aim of raising more than £30,000 to help other children with similar cancers.

They included:

*Teams and individuals, sponsored by Athena HR, running in the Yorkshire Marathon in York on Sunday October 16.

*Vantage Toyota in York taking on a 100-mile 'Brid and Back' bike-riding challenge on Wednesday October 12 in aid of the charity.

*The Parvin Restaurant in Haxby hosting a Curry and Quiz Night on Monday October 17.

*A number of schools and workplaces holding Go Orange Own-Clothes Days. "If you are stuck for something orange to wear, we can always order you an OSCAR’s t-shirt, or point you in the direction of an orange wig or hi-vis jacket," he said.

Mr Martinez said October was the month Oscar did his very first fundraising event, while going though treatment, by organising and taking part in a marathon relay alongside schoolmates at his primary school in Dunnington in 2013, just over a year before his death in November 2014.

He said the charity was set up in his name by parents Marie and Ian Hughes eight years ago to fund research into less harsh and more successful treatments for children diagnosed with brain tumours.

Ian and Oscar's five-year-old brother, Milo, had both since also died from brain tumours, making the charity more determined than ever to help those who need their services.

"These funds will go towards support and care for children and their families after diagnosis, raising of awareness in local schools, as well as new areas of research," he said.

"The charity has a lot of new projects in the pipeline and need the funding OSCAR’s October can bring to help realise their plans.

“Personalised gift boxes to lift the mood of children as they go through treatment, supporting the siblings of children with brain tumours, working with the medical community to help improve diagnosis times and quality of life after treatment… These are just some of the projects we are excited to be getting involved in over the next year.

“The support we have had this year from individuals and local businesses has just been amazing and has put us in the position to expand what we can do. The support we hope to get through October and beyond will only increase what is possible.

"If you want to donate to OSCAR's October text OSCAR to 70470 followed by your donation amount."

Details of events can be found at www.oscarspbtc.org/oscars-october.