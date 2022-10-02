A COUNTRY road in North Yorkshire will be closed for several hours today following a lorry crash.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the B1257 between Chop Gate and Clay Bank, on the North Yor Moors, was closed from 8am.
"The road closure is to allow the recovery of a wagon involved in a collision on Thursday," it said,
"It’s expected the road will be closed for several hours."
