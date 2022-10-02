The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from new kids' toys to spooky additions in time for Halloween.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, October 2.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get some new kids' toys and get the home ready for the spookiest season of all, Halloween.

Little Town Wooden Aldi Supermarket (Aldi)

If your little one loves the weekly shop then the Little Town Wooden Aldi Supermarket is a must. The super fun wooden supermarket includes a shopping counter with pressable buttons, a paper bag, a till closed sign and loads more. And it keeps their passion for Aldi too, you can get it now for £39.99 via Aldi.

Keep the kids active and safe with the Wooden Rainbow Climbing Set. The set encourages children to use their hand-eye coordination skills along with balance. Plus it doubles up as a rocking set too, simply turn over the climbing set so that they can rock back and forth or sit and rest. You can get it now for £59.99 via Aldi.

Hanging Shaking Ghost (Aldi)

Make your home the scariest on the road with the Hanging Shaking Ghost from Aldi. The battery-powered ghost echoes scary sounds and shakes and will definitely give your neighbours a scare. Get it now for £39.99 via Aldi.

If you're having a Halloween party and want to add a spooky atmosphere, the Halloween Party Fogger is a must-have. Operated by the mains and with fogger liquid included, this fog machine will set the ultimate scene for your petrifying party. You can get it now for £49.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This week at Lidl you can get all things home essentials, from storage, cleaning and wellness.

Tower Purejet Plus Carpet Washer (Lidl)

If you want to keep your carpets looking their best, the Tower Purejet Plus Carpet Washer is perfect. With a powerful, anti-allergen, bacteria-killing, deep-down cleanability, it removes tough stains, odours and much more. You can get it now for £79.99 via Lidl.

Stay calm and feel your best with the Silvercrest Aroma Diffuser that creates a fine, cooling mist using ultrasound. It even has atmospheric light effects and all you need to do is add essential oils to make your space feel better. You can get it now for £19.99 via Lidl.

Beldray Revo Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. (Lidl)

Find an easy-peasy way to stay clean and dust free with the Beldray Revo Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. Great for quick and easy cleaning, its lightweight and has a 15-30 minute use time. Plus, it even includes a crevice, brush and upholstery tools. You can get it now for £39.99 via Lidl.

Brighten up your home with the Livarno Home 3m LED Light Strip. With the option of multicoloured or white, the strips are 3m long with a 2m power cable and switch but you be shortened. You can get it now for just £7.99 via Lidl.