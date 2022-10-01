POLICE searching for a missing man in North Yorkshire have found a body.
North Yorkshire Police said the body had been found near to the area where missing Whitby man, 48-year-old Peter Coleman, was last sighted.
"Although formal identification is yet to take place, Peter’s family have been informed and are being supported," said a spokesperson.
"The family would like to thank everyone who has offered support and helped with the search.
"They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very upsetting time."
Police said on Thursday that Mr Coleman, from Aislaby, Sleights, near Whitby, had last been seen near some woods close to Aislaby.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article