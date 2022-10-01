POLICE searching for a missing man in North Yorkshire have found a body.

North Yorkshire Police said the body had been found near to the area where missing Whitby man, 48-year-old Peter Coleman, was last sighted.

"Although formal identification is yet to take place, Peter’s family have been informed and are being supported," said a spokesperson.

"The family would like to thank everyone who has offered support and helped with the search.

"They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very upsetting time."

Police said on Thursday that Mr Coleman, from Aislaby, Sleights, near Whitby, had last been seen near some woods close to Aislaby.