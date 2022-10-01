SCORES of trades unionists and their supporters have staged a rally in York city centre.

The trades union umbrella group, York & District TUC, organised the gathering this afternoon in St Helen's Square, as the railways were being paralysed by a 24-hour strike by members of four major unions and as postal workers took part in further strike action.

Protesters carried banners proclaiming: "Support the rail workers' strike. We all need a pay rise. Make the bosses pay," and: "Support the BT workers' strikes."

But there were also numerous banners from the 'Enough is enough' campaign,which demanded real pay rises, slashed energy bills, an end to food poverty, decent homes for all and a tax on the rich.

Other banners simply demanded an end to fuel proverty.

Speakers from the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), Rail Maritime & Transport Union (RMT) and the train drivers’ union ASLEF addressed the rally, as well as a representative from the Can’t Pay, Won’t Pay activist group, who urged people to cancel their direct debits for their energy bills as part of a mass protest against soaring gas and electricity prices.