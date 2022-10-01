HUNDREDS of homes in villages on the Yorkshire Wolds have lost their power - and supplies might not be restored until teatime.
Northern Powergrid said 280 properties in East Yorkshire villages such as Warter, Langtoft and Thwing had suffered a power cut, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated that electricity supplies would be restored by 6pm.
