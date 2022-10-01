A VILLAGER claims a pipe burst in a village near York is just the latest in a series of leaks.

Yesterday's burst in the main street through Elvington caused water to gush out from a pavement.

But Gemma Chapman said this must have been the sixth water leak to have happened in the village in the past few months.

"We are forever getting temporary traffic lights put up while they sort out yet another leak," she said.

"They haven't removed the lights from the last one...obviously knowing they would need them again soon. Something really needs to be done as its getting ridiculous!"

Yorkshire Water said yesterday that a team had been sent to fix the burst pipe in Elvington, which might cause some customers to experience low water pressure or no water at all whilst they were fixing the issue.

Water mains in the York area have been affected by a series of bursts over the summer months, caused partially by the intense heatwaves and surging demand for water.

One of the bursts in Wigginton Road, near York Hospital, caused its closure, with traffic facing lengthy diversions.