A WOMAN was trapped in her car after crashing into a ditch on a North Yorkshire road last night.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Sherburn and Scarborough went to the single vehicle collision in Station Road, Sherburn, at just before midnight.

"On arrival, crews located one vehicle in a ditch with the female driver trapped," it said.

"The driver was assessed by a paramedic before crews removed the passenger front door of the vehicle to release the female from the vehicle."