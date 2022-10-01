A WOMAN was trapped in her car after crashing into a ditch on a North Yorkshire road last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Sherburn and Scarborough went to the single vehicle collision in Station Road, Sherburn, at just before midnight.
"On arrival, crews located one vehicle in a ditch with the female driver trapped," it said.
"The driver was assessed by a paramedic before crews removed the passenger front door of the vehicle to release the female from the vehicle."
