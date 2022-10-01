A CAR ended up in a ditch after leaving the road in York.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident happened at just after 6pm yesterday in Wetherby Road.

"Crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in which the vehicle left the road and ended in a ditch," it said.

"On arrival, crews confirmed that there were no persons trapped in the vehicle before making the vehicle safe.

"The driver of the vehicle is believed to have made off from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the fire service or police. The incident was left in the hands of the police."