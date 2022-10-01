POLICE were called to a top York hotel following the sudden death of a man, it has emerged.
An inquest opened on Thursday into the death of David Lewis Rees on August 11 at The Grand in Station Rise - York's only five star hotel.
Coroner Jon Heath said Mr Rees, 78, of Seattle, in America, was found in a room with a gas canister and a bag, and the provisional cause of death was asphyxiation and helium exposure.
He adjourned the hearing to a later date.
North Yorkshire Police said that officers were called to reports of a sudden death at the Grand Hotel shortly after 3.30pm on August 11, and a report was compiled for the coroner.
Simon Mahon, general manager at The Grand, said he had no comment to make on Mr Rees, other than to say: "Our thoughts are with him and his family at this sad time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article