WIGGINTON Grasshoppers played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Atlanta in the Fastpack Ltd York Sunday Morning League division one.

Atlanta maintained control of the game for much of the first half, looking far sharper than their hosts.

The visitors took an early lead when the Wigginton offside trap was broken by Scott Johnson, who raced clear of the defence to open the scoring.

Grasshoppers looked to respond, however their backline was undone once more when Tom Burnett netted before the break, a reward for Atlanta’s consistent pressure.

Wigginton gained their composure in the second half, looking far stronger than they had in the opening 45 minutes.

Jay Carter’s diving header halved the deficit, before Dan Hickey unlocked Atlanta’s defence with a brilliant piece of skill, playing the ball to Liam Robertson who tapped home the equaliser.

With the game tied, both teams continued their search for a winning goal. Atlanta, with 10 minutes remaining, went ahead once more through James Leitch, who converted at the far post.

In the dying embers of the match, Ben Barker-Spencer played Robertson through on goal, the striker notching another goal to secure a point for his side.

Elsewhere in the division, Heworth Inn were beaten in a nine-goal thriller, losing 5-4 to Thorpe United Red.

James Arnold netted four goals for the visitors, with Charlie Wilson adding the fifth, while Rudy Dear, Leighton Dear and Sam Smith scored for Heworth, the latter notching a brace.

Meanwhile, Haxby Town thrashed K-Town United 7-0 with Dan Marshall and Luke Addison each scoring two goals.

Arron Rose, Jean-Pierre Grenier and Karl Pearson also scored for Haxby.

Elsewhere, FC Dracula netted twice away at Malt Shovel through Vasile Sandu and Gabriel Tilibassa, but a Brad Britland brace and a goal from Luke Pearse ensured a win for the hosts.