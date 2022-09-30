FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a house fire in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 11.18am today (September 30) to reports of a fire at a property in Askham Lane in Foxwood.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York, Tadcaster and Huntington along with an ariel ladder platform responded to reports of a fire in a property affecting the roof.

"The fire originated in the bathroom and was caused by an electrical fault.

"This then spread to the roof.

"The fire cause 100% fire damage to the bathroom, 75% fire damage to the roof, and 50% smoke damage to the rest of the property.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, small tools, a triple extension ladder, roof ladder and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish, damp down and investigate."