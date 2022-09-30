A MEMORIAL and reunion event to mark the 80th anniversary of RAF Elvington near York is being held at the Yorkshire Air Museum on Saturday, October 8.

The museum sits on the site of the former RAF base, which saw Halifax heavy bombers mount raids over occupied Europe during the Second World War.

On October 8, 1942, the RAF’s 77 Squadron moved to the newly-built base to begin operations, launching their first mission in February 1943.

77 Squadron members RAF Elvington near York 1

They remained at Elvington until May 1944, when they moved to RAF Full Sutton, just down the road. In total they flew nearly 4000 missions, with 577 airmen lost.

Exactly 80 years since their arrival, 40 members of 77 Squadron Association are coming to mark the occasion with a chapel service conducted by the Museum’s chaplain, Rev Taff Morgan MBE.

The members consist of sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren of air and ground crew who served at Elvington and Full Sutton. They are coming from all over the UK.

The Yorkshire Air Museum’s Communications Manager Jerry Ibbotson said: "On Saturday 8, we also have a band playing: Generation Groove, a community band based in Haxby and we are grateful for their agreeing to come and help mark the occasion.

"The chapel service at 11am is open to all to attend and we hope as many people as possible will come to meet the visitors and join in the commemoration."