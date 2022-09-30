A NUMBER of roads in York will be closed or have restricted access on the day of the Yorkshire Marathon.

Thousands of runners will be taking part in the ninth Yorkshire Marathon Festival in York on Sunday, October 16, which includes the Yorkshire Marathon, Yorkshire 10 Mile and the Yorkshire Marathon Relay.

The event's organisers, Jane Tomlinson's Run For All, are now informing York that a number of roads will be closed or restricted on the day to ensure the safety of those taking part.

There will also be some parking restrictions in place from Saturday, October 15 at 4pm to the Sunday at 6pm, with a park and ride service offered for all runners, spectators and visitors.

Unicorn runner at last year's marathon

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director, at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, race organiser, said: “The Yorkshire Marathon has grown into a major event on the running calendar, attracting runners from both home and abroad whilst raising funds for some excellent local charities.

"Unfortunately, with an event of this size, a certain amount of disruption is unavoidable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“We will work extremely hard to ensure that the road closures are lifted as soon as possible.”

The marathon starts and finishes at the University of York’s Heslington campus, and follows a route through the city centre.

Participants will run through Stockton on the Forest, Grange Wood, Upper Helmsley, Stamford Bridge, Gate Helmsley, Turkers Wood, Murton, Osbaldwick and back towards Heslington.

To allow organisers to set up the event, University Road, in York, will be closed between Innovation Way and Green Dykes Lane on Saturday, October 15 from 10am, and reopen on Sunday, October 16, at 11pm.

Wheelchair racers kicking off last year's marathon

On the Sunday, the following roads will be closed from 6am: the A166, Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane and Stockhill Close, Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane and Main Street (Heslington).

The following city centre roads will alos be affected by the closures from 8am: Walmgate, Hope Street, Leadmill Lane, Piccadilly, Parliament Street, Blake Street, Duncombe Place, Deangate, Goodramgate and Monkgate.

Further afield, the following roads will be affected from 8.30am: Heworth Green A1036, Stockton Lane, Common Lane, Northgate Lane, Holtby Lane, Murton Way, Bad Bargain Lane and Osbaldwick Lane.

The Yorkshire Marathon Festival is expected to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity, including its official partner charities which are the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Macmillan Cancer Support, Candlelighters, St Leonard’s Hospice, The Children’s Hospital Charity and Alzheimer’s Society.

The festival is an inclusive event open to participants of all abilities.