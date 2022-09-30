The team at Wold Top Brewery is celebrating after one of its beers was shortlisted in the deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards.

Scarborough Fair has reached the final in the Best Beer or Cider category in what is referred to as the largest and most respected food and drink awards programme in the region.

Kate Balchin, director at the brewery, said: "Scarborough Fair has won many awards over the years, but it's always nice to reach the final of a local award that champions Yorkshire food and drink."

Head Judge, BBC Broadcaster and artisan food expert Nigel Barden said: "Yet again Yorkshire has come up trumps! Thanks to a record number of entries again this year we've had the pleasure of judging a huge variety of top-quality Yorkshire food, drink and businesses and as ever, narrowing it down into a shortlist for each category has been a challenge!"

Wold Top faces competition from Rudgate Brewery, and the Pennine and Harrogate Brewing Companies in the category that is sponsored by Shepherds Purse Cheeses.

Winners of the deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards will be announced at an awards dinner at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Wednesday, 9th November, when Nigel Barden and chef consultant, Steph Moon will host an evening of champagne, local food and celebration.

Scarborough Fair (6.0% alc) is an English-style IPA that is brewed on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange using 100% British ingredients including homegrown barley and water from the farm's borehole.

It is available online at woldtopbrewery.co.uk and through independent retailers nationwide.