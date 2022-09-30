A man has been jailed and banned for life from a North Yorkshire department store after he harassed its staff

Mark Bussey, 57, made sexual comments and religious statements about three staff members in Wetherells in Selby, York Magistrates Court heard.

One person he harassed over a seven-month period. The other two he harassed over a period of three and a half weeks.

Bussey of D’Arcy Road, Selby, denied three charges of harassment. He also denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another woman in a separate case.

He stood trial twice, once in June on the charges relating to the department store staff, and once in September on the other charge. He was convicted on all four charges.

At the end of the second trial he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

The court told Bussey he had showed a “flagrant disregard for people and their property” He had also refused to comply with any community order that could have been imposed instead of prison.

Bussey was made subject to four restraining orders that between them barred him from the department store indefinitely and banned him from contacting any of the complainants or going to the streets where they live or any road where he believed any of them to be working or residing or otherwise present.