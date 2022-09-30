A SPECIAL school in North Yorkshire is recruiting support staff.

Springwater School has recently been rated 'good' overall with 'outstanding' features after an Ofsted inspection, with the sixth form rated as 'outstanding'.

The school, is based in between Knaresborough and Harrogate, in Starbeck and teaches just under 100 pupils from across the county aged two - 19.

It is oversubscribed, and following an increase in the pupil numbers, head teacher, Sarah Edwards, says there are several vacancies for teaching assistants and pupil support assistant roles.

Sarah said: "There are excellent transport routes from nearby towns and the school is a few minutes’ walk from Starbeck rail station which means that staff can travel from a little further afield such as York and Leeds.

"As a school we are committed to staff wellbeing and offer a friendly and supportive school setting. Support staff contracts are for term time only which may suit those with parental or carer responsibilities.

"We offer a comprehensive paid training package including Makaton signing, training for medical needs, Moving and Handling, pupil mental health and first aid. Our pupils have diverse needs and we cater for a wide age range – meaning that many employees find their niche or specialism develops over time. Staff retention is extremely high, offering a stable and vibrant team.

"We also welcome applicants from a very wide range of backgrounds, including care, education, personal assistant work and completely unrelated fields of employment – all we ask is that you have a commitment to providing the very best for children and young people and advocating for them."

For more information please email hnewton@springwater.n-yorks.sch.uk