The site of the discovery of possible human remains can be found just off a remote moorland route known in local legend as the 'Isle of Skye Road'.

The bleak A635 road, which often becomes impassable in winter months, is thought to take its name from a long-demolished inn that was named the Isle of Skye on the Yorkshire side of the road at Wessenden, high above Meltham. It was reputed to be the highest pub in Yorkshire before its closure.

As you travel out of the Kirklees borough of West Yorkshire and into the Saddleworth district, the road starts to drop down towards Greenfield. On a sharp corner in the road overlooking Dovestone reservoir, a number of police vehicles are parked in a layby today.

With the discovery being made on the western side of the border, the investigation is being led by Greater Manchester Police.

Perhaps 500 metres away, across a stretch of moorland, a blue and white forensic tent has been set up. In atrocious Pennine weather, forensics officers can be seen carrying out their work after what appears to have been a grim discovery.

The huge police operation swung into action at around 11.25am yesterday when Greater Manchester Police were contacted by the representative of an author who has been researching the murder of Keith Bennett, a victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

The author had discovered what he believed to be potential human remains in a remote location on the moors and he agreed to meet with officers to elaborate on his find and direct police to a site of interest.

A police spokesperson said: “The site was assessed late last night and, this morning, specialist officers have begun initial exploration activity.

"We are in the very early stages of assessing the information which has been brought to our attention but have made the decision to act on it in line with a normal response to a report of this kind.

“It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time.

“We have always said that GMP would act on any significant information which may lead to the recovery of Keith and reunite him with his family. As such, we have informed his brother of the potential development - he does not wish to be contacted at this time and asks that his privacy is respected.”