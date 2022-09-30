PLANS to build a new Lidl supermarket in an East Yorkshire town are likely to take a significant step forward in the next couple of months, according to a local councillor.
Developers for the mixed-use scheme on land off York Road and which includes a Lidl store as well as up to 120 new homes are expecting a decision from East Riding of Yorkshire Council before the end of the year at the latest.
The site has been earmarked for such development for a number of decades and the application was submitted to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council in April, this year.
Wolds Weighton Independent councillor, Mike Stathers, who is in regular contact with the developer’s agents, Richborough Estates, is hopeful confirmation of the scheme will be announced soon.
Cllr Stathers said: “I spoke with the agents this week and they confirmed that they have completed all technical aspects of the application ready for statutory consultee responses and hope a decision can be made soon.
“The developers – Richborough Estates in partnership with Lidl GB Ltd - have been working collaboratively with East Riding’s highways team to address any highways concerns and believe all technical matters have been adequately resolved.
“I have made it clear that with the likely increase in traffic at this part of the town, road usage is something that must be considered very closely. It could mean some changes to the local road layout will be necessary and certainly a turning area for heavy goods delivery vehicles.
“According to the agents, Lidl are still very keen to get on site with the new store possibly opening in 18 months.”
