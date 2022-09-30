TRADES unionists will stage a rally in York city centre tomorrow against the cost of living crisis and 'train wreck' Government actions.
The trades union umbrella group, York & District TUC, is organising the rally, which takes place at 2.30pm in St Helen's Square and is intended particularly for union members engaged in ongoing industrial action in areas such as the railways and Royal Mail.
A spokesperson said confirmed speakers so far were from the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), Rail Maritime & Transport Union (RMT) and the train drivers’ union ASLEF, as well as the Can’t Pay, Won’t Pay activist group.
Leigh Wilks, President of York TUC, said the cost of living crisis was a perfect storm of events but it had now been joined by a crisis of confidence in the economy itself, caused by the 'reckless cowboy economics of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.'
He claimed that to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax and to off-load that shortfall onto Government borrowing showed that both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor were 'economically illiterate,' adding: "This is a disaster, the very definition of a train wreck in action."
