A ROOFER who sexually attacked a woman in her own home when he visited her has been jailed.

Ryan Cameron, 26, pretended he had called for a taxi when the woman asked him to leave, said Andrew Espley, prosecuting.

But he was lying and he then sexually assaulted her, pulling her to her bedroom during it.

When she repeatedly protested, telling him "no" and to go home, he replied: "Ssh, you know you want it".

Afterwards, he accused the woman of lying until she attended a courthouse to give evidence in a courthouse against him, York Crown Court heard.

"This young woman trusted you to come into her home. That was an invitation but it was limited," Judge Simon Hickey told Cameron.

Cameron had attacked her in her own bedroom where "any woman must be entitled to feel safe".

"It can only be an immediate custodial sentence."

He jailed Cameron for 27 months and made him subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman indefinitely.

Cameron will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The woman told York Crown Court that Cameron had made life difficult for her since the sexual assault which she was still coming to terms with.

She believed he was punishing her for telling police about what he had done.

"He has turned my life upside down and made it complete chaos," she said in a victim impact statement.

She had been prescribed anti-depressants and was having counselling.

Cameron had initially denied sexually assaulting her and had made out she was a liar until she went to court to pre-record her evidence and be cross-examined by his barrister, said the woman's statement.

It is common now for complainants in sexual cases to pre-record their evidence and be cross-examined by the defendant's barrister on video. The video is then shown to the jury in the defendant's trial, which may be many months later.

Mr Espley said Cameron had not visited the woman for several months before the evening when he sexually assaulted her.

At the end of the evening, she asked him to leave so she could go to bed.

He claimed he had ordered a taxi and was waiting for it, but turned on a film and settled down on the settee.

He then began the sexual assault, during which he had used force on her.

Afterwards, he had rolled himself a cigarette and really called a taxi, which had arrived quickly.

Defence solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said Cameron apologised for his actions and their impact.

He had not been convicted of any offence before or afterwards. His parents were standing by him.

The judge said the offence was out of character but there was little chance that Cameron would be rehabilitated until he recognised what he had done.