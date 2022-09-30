THE East Riding FEASTival is coming to a town to complete the East Yorkshire tour for 2022.
The FEASTival will take place in the heart of Pocklington town centre on October 22 and 23 - with stalls lining Market Place leading to the stage and seating areas on St Peter’s Square.
A spokesperson said: "The FEASTival is an exciting fun filled weekend. Street foods, bars of distinction, alfresco dining, live music, comedy, children's entertainment, select grocery food and craft all served up with big helpings of humour, colour and character.
"Following the development of town centre recovery plans with local elected members, the team have identified locations that have the potential and desire to explore new events or markets. These events will act to generate interest and footfall in town centres and is an exciting opportunity for businesses to reach new audiences."
These events are being commissioned by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, through the ERDF Welcome Back Fund. They are being delivered by Market Square Group Ltd, a specialist events company with significant experience of running events such as this.
More information on music and comedy line ups, traders, food demonstrations, hot food, beverages, children’s entertainment and grocery/foods will be added to the event page and social media channels.
