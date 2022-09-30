POLICE have issued an alert for thefts of used cooking oil in the Scarborough area.

North Yorkshire Police have urged establishments and businesses with catering facilities to be extra vigilant and increase security following suspected used cooking oil thefts.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We're investigating a number of such incidents in recent days and there could be more that have not yet been reported to us.

“In one case, suspects who claimed to be from 'the council' used fake ID to take away the waste product from a local care home.

“Although a motive has yet to be established, it’s known that used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals in other parts of the UK to use in diesel cars.”

North Yorkshire Police has advised owners and catering managers to ensure premises are secure and that used cooking oil is kept in a safe place before it is collected for recycling.

The force has issued guidance, which includes asking suppliers for locking barrels; ensuring CCTV cameras and security lighting is installed; keeping used oil barrels inside if possible; regulrarly monitoring used cooking oil levels to indicate if a theft has occurred; and always checking IDs and with suppliers before letting someone onto the premises.