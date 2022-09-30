WATER is gushing out from a pavement in a village near York following a burst water main.
The huge water leak has happened in Elvington, said a reliable source.
"The pavement looks a bit cracked, with water gushing out."
They said it had happened in the main road through the village, just south of White House Grove, at the northern end of Elvington.
The Press is asking Yorkshire Water for information on the burst.
