A York cafe that first opened during lockdown is said to be one of the ten best in Britain.
Magdalena Torres, who is originally from Argentina, opened Cafe Frida on the corner of Heslington Road and Belle Vue Street in March last year.
The popular venue follows Magdalena’s other ventures. They include Argentinian Restaurant El Gaucho in Walmgate, now run by her brother Pablo; the Pampas steak house in Sutton-on-the-Forest; El Kiosco in Gillygate; and more recently Manchega, a tapas bar in Ripon
With tomorrow, Saturday October 1, International Coffee Day, gambling website BonusInsider compiled a list of ‘the top ten café’s in Britain.
It used Google maps to find venues with 5-star ratings. It then ranked those by the number of reviews, with Café Frida coming in at number 10.
Spokesman David Sandler continued: “With a 5-star rating from 59 reviews, Café Frida in York is an excellent place for those who wish to immerse themselves in Latin American culture.
“It is а beautifully designed, cozy café which offers roasted coffee from Roots, a blend of Costa Rica, Peru and El Salvador coffee beans. There is also a lot of homemade pastries and cakes to choose from, as well as Latin American dishes such as Huevos Rancheros with bacon or Spanish chorizo, nachos, chilaquiles, quesadillas, and more.”
