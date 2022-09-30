Police are digging up Saddleworth Moor today after a skull was found, which is being investigated if it is part of the remains of murder victim Keith Bennett.

The Daily Mail reported that a skull believed to be that of a child aged around 12 has been found on Saddleworth Moor.

Keith Bennett is the only victim of the Moors murders never to be found as Ian Brady and Myra Hindley never revealed where he was buried.

The 12-year-old was last seen on June 16, 1964, when he left his family home to stay with his grandmother.

Police searching Saddleworth Moor in the 20th Century (PA)

Brady and Hindley murdered five children between July 1963 and October 1965 and extensive searches of the Moors led to the bodies of Pauline Reade, 16, John Kilbride, 12 and Lesley Ann Downey, 10, being found.

However, Bennett's was not found and searches for him stalled following the death of Brady in 2017.

The Daily Mail reported that author Russell Edwards believes that he has located Keith’s grave.

It reported: "After extensive soil analysis which indicated the presence of human remains, Mr Edwards commenced a dig under the supervision of a geologist and expert archaeologist.

"He discovered a skull which experts believe is that of a child aged around 11- 12 based on the teeth present."

Greater Manchester Police sent a team of officers and forensic experts over to the moor on Thursday night (September 29) to look into this.