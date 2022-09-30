A much-loved York boxing gym is looking for a new home.

Henry Wharton’s Gym has been based at The Regent Building on York Road, Acomb, for ten years.

However, earlier this year, plans were announced to redevelop the upstairs of the distinctive building, a former cinema, and convert it into nine flats.

The company behind the proposal, John Richards Investments withdrew its planning application in August, but the future of the gym remains uncertain.

Henry, a former professional boxer, took over the premises in 2012 and spent a year creating the 10,000 sq ft gym, which gained a reputation as the biggest and best boxing gym in York.

He told the Press: “We are looking for other premises. I am battling really hard to find somewhere for these youngsters to go.”

The former European super middleweight title holder said his landlord is being really helpful and very co-operative in the search but finding a new venue for the gym was not proving easy.

“We are trying to sort something out and we are in talks with the council. Our youngsters need looking after. We have to find new premises to keep everything going,” he added.

The upstairs of the Regent Building also contains the Patricia Veale School of Dance, but it has found somewhere to move on to.

Owner and Principal teacher Kelly Clarey told the Press: “PV Dance has joined partnership with the Mount School. We are continuing at the Regent for one more term and will relocate to the Mount in January.”

Kelly has also posted on the dance school website: ““We are thrilled to be in partnership with The Mount School to create a brand new and modern purpose-built dance studio for PV Dance.

“The new studio, changing rooms and waiting area are designed to meet our needs, allowing us to develop our goal of creating enjoyment and creativity in dance movement and encouraging pupils to strive towards a professional level.

“We are really looking forward to working with The Mount School who we know share our love of dance and the Arts.”

Work on the new venue started over the summer.

Richard Cutts, director of John Richards Investments, confirmed the dance school was relocating but declined to comment further.

The ground floor of the Regent contains a Co-op, pet shop, beauty salon and other retailers, would be left unchanged.

When plans for the flats were announced in April, the planning documents said: “Current leases on the first floor accommodation are due to expire. It remains that the established ground floor retail and commercial uses would not be impacted and would continue to trade and offer services to the local community.”

*Anyone with suitable premises for the gym is asked to ring 07543 636542.