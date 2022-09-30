POLICE are being urged to step up patrols in a town near York to tackle worsening anti-social behaviour which culminated in an arson attack earlier this week.

Haxby and Wigginton councillor Andrew Hollyer says the fire in a portable toilet off The Village in Haxby could have easily spread to a skip full of wood and card and 'risked taking a solicitors' offices with it.'

But he says there is also other evidence of anti-social behaviour all around the community, including graffiti, damaged fences and smashed glass.

The York councillor has written to North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe to say a more visible policing presence is needed before escalating problems get out of hand.

He said he was following up on previous correspondence and meetings over the 'escalating issue' of anti-social behaviour in Haxby and also Wigginton.

"When we met in July this year, I was assured that efforts would be made to increase visibility of the police presence and that a more targeted approach would be developed to address residents' concerns," he said. "However, this does not seem to have yet borne fruit."

He said that on Wednesday night, there was yet another, serious incident, including 'a deliberate fire being started, which could have easily spread to a skip full of wood and card and risked taking a solicitors' offices with it.'

He said: "Evidence of the anti-social behaviour experienced by residents is all around Haxby village today, from graffiti at the bus stops, to plastic boxes thrown in hedges, damaged fencing and hitching rails and smashed slates and glass.

"Every local business has a story of how they have been impacted by the escalating ASB and it is damaging trust in the safety of Haxby village.

He said he appreciated the work of local PCSOs and police staff, and the difficult position they were in trying catch those responsible.

"However, further action needs to be taken urgently to resolve this issue, provide a more visible presence and reassure residents before it gets further out of hand," he said.

"Please can a further meeting be arranged, as soon as possible, with a clear plan to resolve the issues being experienced and restore trust in local policing."

He also suggested that firefighters might not be able to respond so quickly to deal with the fire following her decision to downgrade Huntington fire station, potentially leading to a far worse outcome.

North Yorkshire Police Neighbourhood Inspector, Lee Pointon, said he was aware of the antisocial behaviour issues in Haxby and knew the damaging impact they could have on the local community.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy living and working in their local area safely and we are working hard to deal with the problems," he said.

“We have a targeted activity plan in place which includes patrols at designated times and in hot spot areas, working with our partners in the community and conducting home visits to speak to parents and carers.

“We’ve also conducted a number of resident engagement events, ensuring we understand concerns and problem areas so we can better address the issues."

He urged anyone experiencing or witnessing incidents of antisocial behaviour to phone 101 or report it online via the force website.

The commissioner has also been asked for comment.